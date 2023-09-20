Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.82

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 61240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,939.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

