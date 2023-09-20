Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Declines By 8.3%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $119,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

