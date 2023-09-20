Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.0 %
CNM opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,200,632 shares of company stock worth $615,154,986 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.