Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CNM opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,200,632 shares of company stock worth $615,154,986 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

