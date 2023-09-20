Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Cybin Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

