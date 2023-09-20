iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.19

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 236157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

