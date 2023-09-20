Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Increases By 8.1%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

