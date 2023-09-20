Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 736.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.