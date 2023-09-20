Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CARV opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
