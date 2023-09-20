Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

