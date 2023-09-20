Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47-$7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

