Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 739,010 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 739,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,215,000. Terex accounts for 0.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.09% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Trading Down 1.7 %

Terex stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

