Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

