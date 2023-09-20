Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $4.46 million and $12,883.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,094.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00240493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.06 or 0.00786268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00542026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057208 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00115023 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,774,005 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.