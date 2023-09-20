Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,342.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,286.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

