Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

