Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,285 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.