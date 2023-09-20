CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and $1.86 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,100.67 or 1.00011613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03800397 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,575,782.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

