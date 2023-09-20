HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 3.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

HDB opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

