Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,509 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,958,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,951,000 after acquiring an additional 276,272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 497,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

