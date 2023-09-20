HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,059.90 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $8.68 million and $1,059.90 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

