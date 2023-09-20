Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for about 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chemed worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,705,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $512.32 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.27.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

