The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $821.49 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $821.49 million and $25.70 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.



About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,755,289,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,225,703,522 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

