Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

