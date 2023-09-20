WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 81.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $204.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

