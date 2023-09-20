Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 32.95 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 31.60 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.20 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £169.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

