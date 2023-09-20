American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.98. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVD. TheStreet cut shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Vanguard

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.