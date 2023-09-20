Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

