Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETW opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

