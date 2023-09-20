Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:JTC opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.25) on Wednesday. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 837 ($10.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 716.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,093.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Get JTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JTC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.65) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.90) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JTC from GBX 760 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.