FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

