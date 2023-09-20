Federated Hermes, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,522. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Tasty Dividend Stocks With Value and Above-Average Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.