Federated Hermes, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,522. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

