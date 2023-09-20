Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETJ opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

