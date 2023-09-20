Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $191.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

WING opened at $173.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

