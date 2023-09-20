Morgan Stanley Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,726.47.

AZO stock opened at $2,475.12 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,503.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,510.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 130.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

