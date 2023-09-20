AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,750.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,475.12 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,503.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,510.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

