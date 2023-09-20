DA Davidson Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $35.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

