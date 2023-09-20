iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $352.91

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $352.91 and last traded at $351.88, with a volume of 624149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351.92.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.75.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $1,103,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.