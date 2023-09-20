Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

