AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGM Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

