Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $438.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

