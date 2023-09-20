Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
