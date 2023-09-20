Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day moving average is $227.21. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

