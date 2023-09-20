Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.