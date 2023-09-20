Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

BAC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

