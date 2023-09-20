Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OEF opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.