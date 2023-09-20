American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Position Decreased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 2.51% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $627.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

