Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.