Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

