Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

