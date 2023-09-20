Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Declines By 8.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 424,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AC Immune by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, August 7th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

