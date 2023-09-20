Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKTS shares. B. Riley cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

